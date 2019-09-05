Here's how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas, leaving at least 20 dead and thousands more without water, shelter or power.
Central Florida residents have organized efforts to provide relief to those affected by the storm.
See a list of fundraisers and supply drives below:
Heart of Florida United Way fundraiser
Heart of Florida United Way said it has organized a fund to which people can donate. Click here for details.
Heart of Florida United Way is leveraging the global reach of United Way Worldwide in responding to the needs of the people in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian.— Heart of Florida United Way (@hfuw) September 4, 2019
Please donate by visiting https://t.co/ZsYQ7Dy8zh pic.twitter.com/RuvXKaKNBm
State. Rep. Anna Eskamani and State Sen. Randolph Bracy supply drive
State. Rep. Anna Eskamani and State Sen. Randolph Bracy said they are hosting a supply drive at their respective offices.
State. Rep. Anna Eskamani
1507 E. Concord St.
Orlando, FL 32803
Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
State Sen. Randolph Bracy
6965 Piazza Grande Ave.
Suite 211 Orlando, FL 32835
Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here for details, and see a list of needed items below:
This morning I am thankful that Hurricane Dorian had minimal impact in Orlando, but we continue to stand in support of those in the Bahamas, and will be collecting supplies to send over ASAP. More details below. #BahamaStrong pic.twitter.com/0WxswI5BW3— Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 4, 2019
Rock Hard Fitness supply drive
Rock Hard Fitness in Baldwin Park said it will set up a donation box outside the gym. See a list of needed items below:
