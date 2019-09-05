  • Here's how you can help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian ravaged parts of the Bahamas, leaving at least 20 dead and thousands more without water, shelter or power.

    Central Florida residents have organized efforts to provide relief to those affected by the storm.

    See a list of fundraisers and supply drives below:

     

    Heart of Florida United Way fundraiser

    Heart of Florida United Way said it has organized a fund to which people can donate. Click here for details.

    State. Rep. Anna Eskamani and State Sen. Randolph Bracy supply drive

    State. Rep. Anna Eskamani and State Sen. Randolph Bracy said they are hosting a supply drive at their respective offices.

    State. Rep. Anna Eskamani
    1507 E. Concord St.
    Orlando, FL 32803
    Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    State Sen. Randolph Bracy 
    6965 Piazza Grande Ave.
    Suite 211 Orlando, FL 32835
    Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Click here for details, and see a list of needed items below:

    Rock Hard Fitness supply drive

    Rock Hard Fitness in Baldwin Park said it will set up a donation box outside the gym. See a list of needed items below:

