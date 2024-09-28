Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce pose no threats, new developments monitored

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce are both in the Atlantic, and both are expected to stay in the open Atlantic.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Not bringing any threats to the U.S.

There are two other areas that have decent chances of developing over the next seven days.

A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a 60 percent chance of developing.

READ: At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene’s deadly march across southeastern US

The Western Caribbean could again be breeding grounds for another tropical system.

There is currently a 40% chance of tropical development there.

Not all models are in agreement with this development.

Tropics 09/28

READ: SpaceX & NASA set to launch Crew-9 mission after Helene delay

Channel 9 will be monitoring closely.

The next storm names on the list are Kirk and Leslie.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group