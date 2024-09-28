SpaceX & NASA set to launch Crew-9 mission after Helene delay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX and NASA said they plan to launch the ninth operational human spaceflight mission at the International Space Station.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting Saturday for the Falcon 9′s launch of Dragon’s ninth operational human spaceflight mission.

The mission will send Crew 9 to the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The launch is targeted to lift off at 1:17 p.m.

The Dargon spacecraft, which is supporting this mission, previously flew the Crew-4, Ax-2, and Ax-3 missions to and from the International Space Station.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first stage on Landing Zone 1(LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If needed, there is a backup launch opportunity on Sunday at 12:54 p.m.

Channel 9 will monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

