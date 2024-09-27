How to Watch: ABC season premieres re-air dates for 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy & Doctor Odyssey

ORLANDO, Fla. — Due to WFTV’s continuous coverage of Hurricane Helene’s impacts on the Florida panhandle, the season premieres of 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, and Doctor Odyssey were interrupted on Sept. 26.

WFTV and ABC have worked together to provide a replay option for the missed programming on Sunday, Sept. 29

ABC will re-air the season premieres of 9-1-1 starting at 8 p.m., followed by Grey’s Anatomy and Doctor Odyssey.

WFTV appreciates our viewers’ understanding and continued loyalty to WFTV and ABC programming.

