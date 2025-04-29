‘Pure Panic’: SunRail passenger describes fatal motorcycle crash with train

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a man lost his life when a SunRail train struck his motorcycle, causing panic among the many passengers aboard.

“The driver just hits the horn and all of a sudden everyone jolts.“

At that moment, FHP reported that a SunRail train struck a motorcycle that was halted on the tracks. According to FHP, a 20-year-old man lost his life.

It happened at Intermodal Way and Central Florida Parkway on the Southbound track at around 12:30 p.m., when the train collided, and flames burst out.

Passenger Devonte Buyckes was sitting in the second seat. “All of a sudden, there’s fire and flames along the window. You could feel the heat from the window. People started screaming, and it came screeching to a stop., And then all of a sudden you hear the driver come out. Why did he do that? Why was he there? And just pure hectic chaos at that point.”

According to SunRail, none of the 58 passengers on the train were injured. But Devonte didn’t think he was going to make it. “Pure panic. I started freaking. I just knew we hit something. Just the fire from the windows, feeling the heat from that. I really thought I was gonna die. It was scary.”

SunRail released this statement:

A southbound SunRail train, P319, was involved in an incident north of the intersection of Wetherbee Road and Orange Avenue in Orlando, Orange County, at 12:38 p.m., April 29, 2025, between the Sand Lake Road and Meadow Woods SunRail stations.

There were no injuries to the three crew members and 58 passengers onboard.

Service has been impacted and some trains are still affected at this time. Northbound train P320 and southbound train P319 have been cancelled. A bus bridge has been implemented between the Sand Lake Road and Meadow Woods SunRail stations. Please use www.SunRail.com and the SunRail app for updates to train service.

For additional information, please contact the investigating law enforcement agency, the Florida Highway Patrol.

We appreciate your efforts to use this incident to remind the public of the importance of rail safety.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists must stay alert and take simple precautions around the rail to ensure their safety. Motorists should always keep vehicles clear of the intersection and behind the white line when stopped. This is especially vital when warning signals start to flash at rail crossings and the gates come down. Please use caution at railroad crossings.

Train tracks are not a playground, photo studio, walking path or recreation area. Train tracks are private property. Crossing at unmarked areas, or walking on the tracks, is extremely dangerous and a criminal offense.

SunRail offers these safety tips:

Never stop on the tracks. Stay behind the white line.



Never go around a lowered gate.



Trains can approach from either direction at any time. Always look for a second train.



Avoid distractions near tracks.



Never place objects on tracks.



Obey all warning signs and signals.



Use crosswalks.

More info on rail safety is available at https://sunrail.com/about/safety-101/

