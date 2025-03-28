Troopers respond to deadly crash involving several vehicles on I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on I-95 Friday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to King Street, near mile marker 201.

Several vehicles are seen with major damage at the crash site.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved and how many people were hurt.

At least one person has died in the crash, according to FHP.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

