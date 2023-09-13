Hurricane Lee brings dangerous rip currents, coastal erosion to Central Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lee remains a powerful Category 3 storm as it moves through the western Atlantic.

Thankfully Lee will stay far from Florida, but that doesn’t mean it will have no impact.

Lee is such a large storm system that it will bring major concerns to our local beaches, despite staying around 100 miles from the coastline.

Central Florida beaches will see dangerous rip currents and beach erosion over the next several days.

The peak of the waves and coastal impact will be on Thursday.

Lee will also continue to move to the north and could directly impact the northeastern U.S. and Canada.

Lee is forecast to come ashore in Maine or Nova Scotia by the weekend.

Hurricane Margot is spinning over the Central Atlantic and is expected to stay out at sea.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring another area of tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic that will slowly develop over the next few days.

It’s still too early to forecast where the disturbance will go.

