Hot and stormy Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to be hot and stormy on Wednesday.

Our area will have a 40% chance of seeing rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon.

The chance for afternoon storms will stay in our forecast through the weekend.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees on Wednesday.

Anyone planning to visit our coast needs to use extra caution if they plan on going into the water.

Hurricane Lee is staying away from Florida but is pushing rough seas and high waves to our coastline.

Central Florida beaches will see dangerous rip currents and beach erosion.

