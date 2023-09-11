Hurricane Lee: Still a major storm and will stay away from Florida but could impact Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lee is still a major hurricane expected to stay well off our Florida coast but may bring impacts to Bermuda.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Farther down the road, we’re watching possible impacts to the Northeast U.S. coast and Atlantic Canada.

The significant impact in Central Florida will be hazardous seas, surf, and boating through the week.

More Eye on the Tropics

Rip currents are already dangerous and could get even worse at our beaches by the end of the week.

Wave heights could build to 10′ in the surf area by the end of the week, and beach erosion will also be possible Thursday-Sunday during high tide cycles.

Read: Mark Dickey, American trapped in Turkish cave, rescued

Inland we will continue to see afternoon and evening storms scattered about will remind us that we’re still in our summer wet season.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Latest track on Hurricane Lee Hurricane Lee is still a major hurricane expected to stay well off our Florida coast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group