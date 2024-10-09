Hurricane Milton: Temporary EV charging stations available for drivers evacuating

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has activated temporary electric vehicle charging stations to help drivers during evacuation.
See the list of temporary EV stations below:
- Park-n-Ride, US-441 in Alachua
- 16050 Martin Luther King Blvd, Alachua, FL, 32615
- Park-n-Ride, SR-33 in Lakeland
- 7901 SR-33, Lakeland, FL, 33809
- Park-n-Ride, SR-47 in Lake City
- 225 SW Chad Pl, Lake City, FL 32025
- Park-n-Ride, US-90 in Lake City
- 3221 W US Hwy 90, Lake City, FL 32055
- N River Road in Venice
- 3000 N River Rd, Venice, FL 34292 (GPS: 27.113171, -82.349368)
- Petro Travel Center in Reddick
- 7401 W Hwy 318, Reddick, FL 32686
