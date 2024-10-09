Local

Hurricane Milton: Temporary EV charging stations available for drivers evacuating

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Hurricane Milton Weather In this image taken with a drone, traffic flows eastbound along Interstate 4 as residents continue to follow evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has activated temporary electric vehicle charging stations to help drivers during evacuation.

See the list of temporary EV stations below:

