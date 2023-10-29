Officials: I-4 crash involves several vehicles and injuries, snarls traffic in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers shut down several lanes of I-4 Westbound in Seminole Sunday morning because of a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened underneath the Central Parkway bridge near Altamonte Springs shortly after 7 a.m.

First responders took three people to a trauma center and were checking other motorists for injuries, according to Seminole County Fire Department.

Channel 9 is working to learn more from Florida Highway Patrol about what caused the crash, how many vehicles were involved and exactly how many people were hurt.

I-4 crash in Seminole County Multi-vehicle crash on I-4 near Altamonte Springs (FDOT)

As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic congestion beginning to thin on this stretch of I-4.

