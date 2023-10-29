Officials: 1 driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track’ incident at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A driver has died, and another driver was injured following an incident at the Daytona International Speedway, officials said.

According to a statement provided to Channel 9, the on-track incident happened on Saturday during an Audi Club track rental session.

Both drivers were taken to a medical facility in the area.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

Read the Daytona International Speedway’s full statement below:

“We are saddened by the passing of a driver after they were transported to an area medical facility following an on-track incident during today’s Audi Club track rental session. Additionally, our thoughts are with the driver who was injured during the same incident. Daytona International Speedway will coordinate with both Audi Club and local authorities during their investigation into the cause of the accident.”

