I-4 near SR 436 reopens after gas leak prompts hours-long closure

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A gas leak forced officials to shut down Interstate 4 in both directions in the thick of rush hour and the start of a bad storm started Monday.
Both sides of the interstate reopened at 7 p.m., but not before causing major headaches for hundreds of drivers.
The leak was reported near a ramp in a construction zone, transportation officials said.
Drivers heading west were told to get off at State Road 434. Those heading east had to get off at Maitland Boulevard.
Florida Department of Transportation officials suspended tolls on the Seminole County section of State Road 417, which extends from I-4 to Aloma Avenue at the Orange County line.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers escorted TECO officials to the site to take care of the leak.
No other information was released.
