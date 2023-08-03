‘I cried with happiness’: Boy learns words in Russian, writes card for Orlando Publix bakery worker

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Publix bakery clerk in Orlando said she was astonished when a young boy heard her accent and started speaking to her in Russian.

“I was amazed because his parents do not know Russian,” Olga said. “It turns out that Liam has an astonishing ability to learn different languages, and every time I see him, he speaks a new word in Russian.”

Publix officials said in a social media post this week that Liam has taught himself seven languages and decided to learn Russian after meeting Olga.

She said on Mother’s Day, Liam surprised Olga with a handmade card written in Russian.

“I cried with happiness,” Olga said. “This bright, talented, kind child makes me happy every visit.”

