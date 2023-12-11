I-Drive hotel sold to CEO of popular local restaurant chain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An International Drive hotel has been sold to the executive behind a popular restaurant chain based here.

Kobe Hotel International Drive LLC, an entity registered to Chau Nguyen — the CEO and founder of the Kobe Japanese Steakhouse restaurant chain based out of Altamonte Springs — paid $14.5 million for the hotel property at 8222 Jamaican Court in Orlando, near the intersection of International Drive and West Sand Lake Road, according to Orange County records.

Formerly the Best Western International Drive Orlando, Hien Nguyen — the real estate manager and development coordinator for the restaurant chain’s related Kobe Realty firm — confirmed to Orlando Business Journal the hotel has been rebranded as the Mai Hana Hotel International Drive.

