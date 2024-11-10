Warm and breezy Sunday in Central Florida with showers, cooler temperatures ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be another warm Sunday.

Warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Orlando will hit 85 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy with passing showers, especially for eastern portions of Central Florida.

Central Florida is still expecting two fronts next week.

The second front should help drop temps back to near seasonal levels. Central Florida should expect highs in the 70s by Friday and last into next weekend.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group