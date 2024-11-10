Central Florida’s hottest housing markets include Windermere, fast-growing Lake suburbs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

With interest rates cooling and the region’s housing market beginning to find balance, seven Central Florida markets stand out as having some of the most in-demand housing.

According to an analysis from The Business Journals using data from Georgia-based financial services company Intercontinental Exchange, several Central Florida housing markets were hot in the third quarter of 2024.

Most notable was Montverde, which ranked No. 8 nationwide due to its high average listing price and sale price. Listings in ZIP code 34756 sold on average for $1.5 million, highest among Orlando-area ZIP codes, with 33 sales in Q3.

