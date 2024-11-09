Things to do to celebrate Veterans Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Veterans Day on Monday, here are some events in the Central Florida area to celebrate and honor America’s veterans for their service.

Orange County

Families United: A Veterans Day Festival

Family-friendly event featuring music, flag presentation, local market, kid’s booths and more

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m.

Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery (3213 Curry Ford Road)

City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade

Parade beginning at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue, turning left on Central Boulevard, left on Rosalind Avenue and ending back at Robinson Street.

Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Downtown Orlando

Windermere Veterans Day Celebration

Event with car show, food trucks and live music

Sunday, Nov. 10, noon to 4 p.m.

520 Main St.

Home of the Brave Veterans Day event in Lake Nona

A ceremony featuring an Honor Guard presentation, music and the Patriotic Parachute Team

Monday, Nov. 11, 5-9 p.m.

Lake Nona Town Center

Orlando Science Center celebration

Wreath laying ceremony with a performance by Cypress Creek High School ROTC Color Guard

Monday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. start time

Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park

*Note: The Orlando Science Center is offering free admission to active military with a valid military ID until Nov. 18

Brevard County

Veterans Day Parade

A Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 9, 11:10 a.m.

VFW Post 10131 Cape Canaveral, American Legion Post 349

2024 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade

A parade that starts from the Tony Rosa Community Center and ends at the Veterans Memorial Park

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10-11 a.m.

Port Malabar Blvd

Volusia County

Volusia County Veterans Day parade

Parade on Woodland Boulevard featuring local veterans, military vehicles, marching bands and patriotic floats

Saturday, Nov. 9, 10-11 a.m.

100 North Woodland Blvd., DeLand

Ponce Inlet Veterans Day ceremony

Ponce Inlet Veterans Memorial Association invites the public to their Veterans Day ceremony

Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. start time

Kay & Ayres Davies Lighthouse Park (4931 S. Peninsula Drive)

Seminole County

Oviedo on the Park’s Veteran Tribute

The American Legion Post 243 will honor veterans and unveil new veterans added to the tribute.

Monday, Nov. 11, 5-6 p.m.

Center Lake Park (299 Center Lake Lane)

Sanford Veterans Day ceremony

Pay tribute to the veterans for their sacrifice and commitment.

Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon

Veterans Memorial Park

Winter Springs Veterans Day tribute

Honor our 2024 Hometown Hero and remember veterans.

Monday, Nov. 11, 6-7 p.m.

Winter Springs Town Center (Veterans Memorial)

The Trustco Bank Veteran & Active Duty Run For Freedom 5K

Honor veterans with a 5K Run or Walk at Lake Concord Park

Sunday, Nov. 10, registration begins at 6:45 a.m., 5K run at 8 a.m.

Lake Concord Park (95 Triplet Lake Drive)

Lake County

Veteran’s Day Service

A Veterans Day celebration honoring those who served where each veteran attending will receive a special gift.

Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to noon

Leesburg High School Auditorium (1401 Yellow Jacket Way)

Salute to Veterans

A half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on display, a 2-mile dash in honor of your favorite veteran, food and vendors.

Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive

Veteran’s Day Memorial Ceremony

Honoring true heroes of the country, lunch will be provided after.

Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon

John Gella Post 219 of Fruitland Park

Marion County

Ocala Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day celebration

A concert with a variety of music, patriotic anthems and swing classics.

Nov. 10, 3 p.m.

Countryside Presbyterian Church of Ocala

Osceola County

St. Cloud Veterans Day Ruck 5K

5K ruck (walk while carrying weight on your back) to honor the hard work and sacrifice of America’s veterans

Saturday, Nov. 9. Sign up: 8 a.m.; Walk starts: 9 a.m.

St. Cloud VFW Post 3227

Flagler County

Bunnell Veterans Day parade and ceremony

Annual parade to honor veterans that starts at Bunnell City Hall and ends at the Flagler County courthouse

Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.

