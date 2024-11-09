Things to do to celebrate Veterans Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — With Veterans Day on Monday, here are some events in the Central Florida area to celebrate and honor America’s veterans for their service.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Orange County
Families United: A Veterans Day Festival
- Family-friendly event featuring music, flag presentation, local market, kid’s booths and more
- Sunday, Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m.
- Charlie’s Bakery & Creamery (3213 Curry Ford Road)
City of Orlando Veterans Day Parade
- Parade beginning at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue, turning left on Central Boulevard, left on Rosalind Avenue and ending back at Robinson Street.
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Downtown Orlando
Windermere Veterans Day Celebration
- Event with car show, food trucks and live music
- Sunday, Nov. 10, noon to 4 p.m.
- 520 Main St.
Home of the Brave Veterans Day event in Lake Nona
- A ceremony featuring an Honor Guard presentation, music and the Patriotic Parachute Team
- Monday, Nov. 11, 5-9 p.m.
- Lake Nona Town Center
Orlando Science Center celebration
- Wreath laying ceremony with a performance by Cypress Creek High School ROTC Color Guard
- Monday, Nov. 11, 1 p.m. start time
- Red Tails Monument in Loch Haven Park
*Note: The Orlando Science Center is offering free admission to active military with a valid military ID until Nov. 18
Read: Event filled weekend attracts thousands to Orlando amid new downtown safety measures
Brevard County
Veterans Day Parade
- A Veterans Day Parade
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 11:10 a.m.
- VFW Post 10131 Cape Canaveral, American Legion Post 349
2024 Palm Bay Veterans Day Parade
- A parade that starts from the Tony Rosa Community Center and ends at the Veterans Memorial Park
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 10-11 a.m.
- Port Malabar Blvd
Volusia County
Volusia County Veterans Day parade
- Parade on Woodland Boulevard featuring local veterans, military vehicles, marching bands and patriotic floats
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 10-11 a.m.
- 100 North Woodland Blvd., DeLand
Ponce Inlet Veterans Day ceremony
- Ponce Inlet Veterans Memorial Association invites the public to their Veterans Day ceremony
- Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. start time
- Kay & Ayres Davies Lighthouse Park (4931 S. Peninsula Drive)
Seminole County
Oviedo on the Park’s Veteran Tribute
- The American Legion Post 243 will honor veterans and unveil new veterans added to the tribute.
- Monday, Nov. 11, 5-6 p.m.
- Center Lake Park (299 Center Lake Lane)
Sanford Veterans Day ceremony
- Pay tribute to the veterans for their sacrifice and commitment.
- Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon
- Veterans Memorial Park
Winter Springs Veterans Day tribute
- Honor our 2024 Hometown Hero and remember veterans.
- Monday, Nov. 11, 6-7 p.m.
- Winter Springs Town Center (Veterans Memorial)
The Trustco Bank Veteran & Active Duty Run For Freedom 5K
- Honor veterans with a 5K Run or Walk at Lake Concord Park
- Sunday, Nov. 10, registration begins at 6:45 a.m., 5K run at 8 a.m.
- Lake Concord Park (95 Triplet Lake Drive)
Read: Tropical Storm Rafael weakens in the Gulf, heading toward Bay of Campeche
Lake County
Veteran’s Day Service
- A Veterans Day celebration honoring those who served where each veteran attending will receive a special gift.
- Sunday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to noon
- Leesburg High School Auditorium (1401 Yellow Jacket Way)
Salute to Veterans
- A half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on display, a 2-mile dash in honor of your favorite veteran, food and vendors.
- Saturday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive
Veteran’s Day Memorial Ceremony
- Honoring true heroes of the country, lunch will be provided after.
- Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon
- John Gella Post 219 of Fruitland Park
Marion County
Ocala Salute to Service 2024: A Veterans Day celebration
- A concert with a variety of music, patriotic anthems and swing classics.
- Nov. 10, 3 p.m.
- Countryside Presbyterian Church of Ocala
Osceola County
St. Cloud Veterans Day Ruck 5K
- 5K ruck (walk while carrying weight on your back) to honor the hard work and sacrifice of America’s veterans
- Saturday, Nov. 9. Sign up: 8 a.m.; Walk starts: 9 a.m.
- St. Cloud VFW Post 3227
Flagler County
Bunnell Veterans Day parade and ceremony
- Annual parade to honor veterans that starts at Bunnell City Hall and ends at the Flagler County courthouse
- Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.
Read: Downtown Orlando ends curfew, gears up for busy event weekend
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group