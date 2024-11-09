Tropical Storm Rafael weakens in the Gulf, heading toward Bay of Campeche

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Rafael will continue to spin and weaken in the Gulf before heading south towards the Bay of Campeche.

Staying away from all of the U.S. Gulf Coast states.

In addition, there’s an area of disorganized showers and storms near the Central Bahamas, with a 10 percent chance of developing.

It will likely get absorbed by a front before it has a real chance of becoming a tropical system.

We still have three full weeks until the end of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

11/9 TROPICS

