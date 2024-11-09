Local

Warm and breezy weather continues in Orlando, cooler temperatures on the horizon

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The warmth continues again throughout the weekend.  

It will be warm and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 80s.  

Orlando will hit 86 degrees, normal this time of year, 79 degrees.  

A mixture of clouds and sun today with passing showers is possible.

We are forecasting two fronts next week.  

The second front should help drop temps back to near seasonal levels.

Expect highs in the 70s by the end of the week, something we haven’t had in Orlando since the middle of October.

Most Read