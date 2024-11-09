Downtown Orlando ends curfew, gears up for busy event weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The city of Orlando will end a temporary halt on alcohol sales past midnight downtown and a curfew from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. just as a wave of events is set to bring hundreds of thousands to the district.

The pause — which came in response to a shooting on Nov. 1 that left two dead and several injured — was set to expire by Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. The city instead will end the curfew on Nov. 7 at 5 p.m., in conjunction with some other changes.

For instance, Orlando will phase out its closing of downtown’s Orange Avenue to vehicles during the weekend of Nov. 15.

