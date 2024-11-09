Event filled weekend attracts thousands to Orlando amid new downtown safety measures

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando said it will tighten up security measures in the downtown area after a mass shooting killed two people.

“We shouldn’t have these weapons. I mean Pulse is around the corner, that was a moment for a lot of us. Just the other day, Downtown Orlando. I mean when is it going to stop?” said Raul Gonzalez, EDC attendee.

Friday, the Electric Daisy Carnival kicked off a weekend of big events around Orlando as well as ended the mandatory curfew in the Downtown Entertainment District. It also started the process of restrictions for downtown’s nightlife.

“This is the first big event since then, and [you know], I don’t come out anyway, so It’s really a little eerie because it can happen anywhere any place,” said Jass Leo, EDC employee.

Thursday, city officials said they will look for every safety measure to protect the community and end the street party atmosphere downtown.

“Sadly, the street-party atmosphere in downtown has shifted from a fun, festive space to one that is dangerous and unsafe,” said David Barilla, Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency Executive Director. “Downtown and its streets must operate differently to create a more welcoming place where our local businesses are patronized and supported.”

The city said it will implement more safety measures that will alter the usual downtown nightlife. The city said it will re-open Orange Avenue and its side streets to cars during late-night hours beginning November 15th.

The city said re-opening Orange Avenue to vehicular traffic will take time and be done in collaboration with downtown stakeholders and business owners.

The city will use barricades to keep pedestrians closer to the sidewalks, eventually opening the thoroughfare to one lane of traffic until all three lanes of traffic are open.

This action comes after the city worked to implement multiple safety measures over the last several years, including:

Adding more code enforcement officers downtown

Funding additional off-duty Orlando Police officers

Launching and expanding the SAFE program and Orlando Connect

Enhancing lighting throughout the core

Requiring the securing of private parking lots and limiting garage access

Making adjustments to the city’s noise ordinance

Requiring a permit for selling alcohol from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the Downtown Entertainment District.

