Hasbro seeks women innovators for toy industry with $10,000 prize and mentorship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hasbro is empowering women and bringing back its “Hasbro Women Innovators of Play Challenge” for its second year.

The challenge is part of Hasbro’s larger “Women Innovators of Play Initiative,” which aims to inspire and elevate more women’s involvement in the toy and game industry.

Women innovators can submit their own ideas for toys or games to Hasbro, where a panel of judges will select winners based on various factors such as innovation, mass marketability, fun factor, and more.

Selected winners will win a $10,000 cash prize, mentorship and trip to Hasbro World Headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island for a “Day at Hasbro.”

“We are on a mission to attract more women and girls to the toy and game industry,” said Kim Boyd, President, Global Brands & Franchise Management, Hasbro.

The “Hasbro Women Innovators of Play Challenge” is now open, and submissions end on Nov. 11.

