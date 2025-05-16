Farm Share to host food giveaway Saturday in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Residents in and around DeLand will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The giveaway is in partnership with SOSA First Presbyterian Church of DeLand.

The May 17 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be held at:

724 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, Florida 32720

The event will be drive-thru style and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

