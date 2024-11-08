ORLANDO, Fla. — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was in Orlando this week for a special event at the Orlando Museum of Art.

The event celebrated the opening of a new exhibit called “Push.”

Photos: Tony Hawk visits skateboard photography exhibit ‘Push’ at Orlando Museum of Art

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Tony Hawk visits skateboard photography exhibit ‘Push’ at Orlando Museum of Art

It features iconic skateboarding images from the 80s by photographer J. Grant Brittain.

Hawk also participated in a town hall discussion about skate culture and the impact of the sport on art.

Watch: Skateboarding takes a spin at Orlando Museum of Art exhibit

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group