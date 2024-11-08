ORLANDO, Fla. — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was in Orlando this week for a special event at the Orlando Museum of Art.
The event celebrated the opening of a new exhibit called “Push.”
Photos: Tony Hawk visits skateboard photography exhibit ‘Push’ at Orlando Museum of Art
It features iconic skateboarding images from the 80s by photographer J. Grant Brittain.
Hawk also participated in a town hall discussion about skate culture and the impact of the sport on art.
Watch: Skateboarding takes a spin at Orlando Museum of Art exhibit
