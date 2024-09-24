Skateboarding takes a spin at Orlando Museum of Art exhibit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three new art exhibits will be displayed at the Orlando Museum of Art.

The fall season collection has punk culture graphics with skateboarding photographer J. Grant Brittain.

He captured pictures of legend Tony Hawk when he was a child.

Brittain is thrilled to be sharing his images with the community.

There is also an exhibit of music icons from Lauryn Hill, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

These exhibits will be displayed through Jan. 5, 2025.

