Surfer ‘Gnarly Charley’ injured after shark bite in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Charley Hajek is known worldwide for his “Gnarly Charley” surf series, but he’s now got a new title: Volusia County’s latest shark bite victim.

Gnarly Charley is an 18-time East Coast Champion surfer and was on a 148-day surfing streak when he was bit on Sunday. He was surfing the inlet in New Smyrna Beach.

He didn’t panic; he just wrapped his leg with his surfboard leash to slow the bleeding and drove himself to the hospital.

He was told to wait between six and eight days before getting back in the water.

“I raised my foot out of the water, and I was like ‘oh my God there is no blood! We are good! I got lucky.’ Then I took that first step on the beach, and all the little slices where that shark bit me just opened up, and all the blood just started pouring out,” said Gnarly Charley.

Surfing most of his life, Gnarly Charley has had his fair share of shark encounters but has never been bit.

At 62, he calls those odds pretty good and says his story should not scare anyone.

“Just surfing my life away. I am carefree. I have no worries in the world. No responsibilities. This is it!” said Gnarly Charley.

Volusia Beach Safety has recorded 11 shark bites so far this year in the county.

