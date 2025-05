OVIDEO, Fla. — Crews in Oviedo found an unexpected creature while inspecting a stormwater drain.

A small alligator was seen crawling along the pipe that runs under Lockwood Boulevard.

Contractors were inspecting the pipe for cracks when it happened.

They figured the gator wasn’t bothering anyone, so they left it alone.

