National experts to lead school safety training in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools will host a comprehensive School Safety and Reunification Training on June 15, 2026, at DeLand High School. The full-day event, scheduled from 8 am to 4 pm, will cover critical aspects of crisis prevention, response protocols, and student reunification.

The training will feature a lineup of national and local experts. Among the presenters is Max Schachter, founder and executive director of Safe Schools for Alex and a nationally recognized school safety advocate. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office, offering front-line law enforcement expertise, and Raptor Technologies, a leading school safety software provider, will also participate.

The training will cover the full arc of a crisis, from prevention and response protocols to the reunification phase.

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