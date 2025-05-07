Disney announces plans for theme park, resort in Abu Dhabi

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is taking its magic to the Middle East.

The company just announced plans to build a brand-new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi.

It will be Disney’s seventh park worldwide, featuring classic characters, immersive experiences and Abu Dhabi’s culture.

Disney said the location will help reach families across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

“It will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

“Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati — an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come,” Iger added.

The announcement comes after Disney released its earnings report for the second quarter of its fiscal year.

It ended on March 29.

The company said it’s 2025 Q2 revenue increased to $23.6 billion. That’s up 7% from the same time last year.

Operating income at its domestic parks grew 13% from last year, to $1.8 billion.

