I-Drive Throwdown: Truck show arrives in Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you love off-roading adventures or are a modified truck fan, this weekend event is just for you.

The I-Drive Throwdown will take over the Dezerland Action Park Orlando on Saturday and Sunday.

The truck show on International Drive will feature auto influencers from around the country.

Guests can see the power of trucks, side-by-sides and ATVs at the park, which is also home to the Orlando Auto Museum.

Visitors can also enjoy other attractions, food and entertainment at Central Florida’s car show headquarters.

Vendors will include accessory companies and build management groups. There will also be awards and prizes at the show.

Dezerland said it expects to hold more car shows in the future as more people become interested in automotive tourism.

