Iconic downtown Orlando bar for sale

Tanqueray’s — the basement bar in the Metcalf Building on Orange Avenue — is for sale for $1.3 million, listed with Prakas & Co., a Boca Raton-based brokerage firm with an outpost in Orlando led by James Layson. The space is a bit less than 3,000 square feet and yes, it’s underground.

Visitors and locals alike are big fans of Tanqueray’s. For example, insurance broker Donovan Pyle was visiting from New York the first time he went to Tanqueray’s, where he heard guitarist Bobby Koelble play, Pyle told Orlando Business Journal. “Bobby Koelble was blowing the doors off of the place on a Tuesday night. I thought to myself, ‘Why am I killing myself in Manhattan? This place is great.’”

Tanqueray’s also attracts regulars like comedian Blake Butler, who’s usually there on Monday nights to see O’Gilvie Trio. “Every time I go there, I’ll see not only regulars who are interesting, cool people, but also people I’ve never seen before,” Butler said. “I just also happen to love live music and the fact that they have it every night and it’s different every night is a big plus.”

