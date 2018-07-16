Incidents at theme parks

MOU Exempt Facilities Report
Updated: July 16, 2018
2
nd Quarter 2018 (April - June, 2018)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 4/17/18 Dinosaur, 46 yof, guest felt dizzy after riding attraction
4/18/18 Mad Tea Party, 74 yof, guest with pre-existing illness felt ill
after riding attraction
4/25/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 27 yof, guest went into labor after riding
attraction
5/3/18 Mayday Falls, 25 yom, guest fractured ankle going down
slide
5/6/18 Star Tours, 57 yom, guest with pre-existing condition had
chest pain and shortness of breath after riding attraction
5/19/18 Expedition Everest, 26 yom, guest experienced a seizure
after riding attraction
5/23/18 Mad Tea Party, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition was
dizzy after riding attraction
5/27/18 Expedition Everest, 22 yof, guest with history of dislocating
kneecap had reoccurrence
5/28/18 Flight of Passage, 18 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
felt disoriented after riding attraction
6/7/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 62 yof, guest with pre-existing
conditions suffered nausea and vomiting on ride
6/10/18 Mission: SPACE, 43 yom, guest with pre-existing medical
issues experienced brief loss of consciousness
6/10/18 Melt-Away-Bay, 70 yom, guest with pre-existing heart
condition had a heart attack and passed away
6/16/18 Splash Mountain, 15 yom, guest experienced chest pain and
shortness of breath before and after riding attraction
6/17/18 Dinosaur, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing condition vomited
after experiencing the attraction
6/20/18 Space Mountain, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
felt disoriented and had slurred speech
Universal: 4/19/18 Transformers: The Ride - 3D, 49 yom, weakness
5/8/18 Jurassic Park River Adventure, 76 yof, shoulder & wrist pain
5/16/18 Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slide, 27 yom, hip/pelvis pain
Legoland: None Reported
1
st Quarter 2018 (January - March, 2018)
Sea World: 2/23/18 Manta Roller Coaster, 51 yof, ankle pain
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 1/14/18 The Seas with Nemo & Friends, 69 yom, guest with preexisting
heart condition had chest pain
1/17/18 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 71 yom, guest experienced chest pain
after riding attraction
3/24/18 Avatar Flight of Passage, 41 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition felt ill after riding attraction
Universal: 1/6/18 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 52 yof, dizziness
and weakness
3/17/18 Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, 7 yof, motion sickness
Legoland: None Reported
4
th Quarter 2017 (October - December, 2017)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: Phoenix, 49 yom, chest pain due to pre-existing condition
Disney World: 10/8/17 Rock n' Roller Coaster, 71 yof, guest with pre-existing
condition felt ill after riding attraction
10/25/17 Pirates of the Caribbean, 76 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition experienced headache and brief loss of
consciousness
10/27/17 Flight of Passage, 77 yof, guest fell while boarding ride
11/3/17 The Barnstormer, 55 yom, guest complained of chest pain
after riding attraction
11/4/17 Flight of Passage, 56 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
temporarily passed out on ride
11/21/17 Star Tours, 67 yof, guest felt ill and dizzy after riding
attraction
12/16/17 Journey into Imagination with Figment, 65 yof, guest tripped
and fractured elbow
12/29/17 Kilimanjaro Safari, 70 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
experienced chest pain
12/30/17 The Haunted Mansion, 66 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition experienced chest pain
Universal: 10/15/17 Halloween Horror Nights, 42 yom, chest pain
11/22/17 Caro-Seuss-El, 59 yom, fainting/head injury
12/27/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 61 yom, altered
mental status
Legoland: None Reported
3
rd Quarter 2017 (July - September, 2017)
Sea World: 7/16/17 Roa's Rapids, 59 yom, found unresponsive, fatality
6/15/17 Walkabout Waters, 4 yom, fractured leg
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 7/9/17 Toy Story Mania, 70 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
felt ill
7/27/17 Downhill Double Dipper, 45 yof, fractured arm
8/7/17 Expedition Everest, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition had nausea and vomited after the ride
8/18/17 Jungle Cruise, 5 yom, guest with pre-existing condition had a
seizure
9/12/17 Space Mountain, 17 yof, guest felt dizzy and disoriented
9/15/17 Mission Space, 56 yof, guest with pre-existing condition felt
ill after experiencing attraction
9/26/17 Teamboat Springs, 58 yof, fell while entering raft and
fractured back
9/27/17 Space Mountain, 48 yof, fell entering ride vehicle, temporary
loss of consciousness, fractured leg
Universal: 7/24/17 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 36 yof, chest pain
8/4/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 68 yom, fainting
8/15/17 TeaWa The Fearless River, 53 yof, cardiac arrest
Legoland: None Reported
2
nd Quarter 2017 (April - June, 2017)
Sea World: 5/5/17 Aquatica Orlando, 5 yom, no injury reported
6/15/17 Journey to Atlantis, 54 yom, shock to arm
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 4/8/17 Castaway Creek, 57 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
experienced stroke-like symptoms
4/20/17 Expedition Everest, 34 yom, felt something in eye, irritation
4/22/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 59 yof, guest with preexisting
conditions felt ill
4/26/17 Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, 70 yom, shoulder and arm pain;
dizziness
5/10/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 44 yof, stomach pain
5/14/17 Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, 48 yof, guest with pre-existing
condition had a seizure
6/10/17 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 50 yof, felt ill after
riding
6/10/17 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 19 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
had a seizure
6/12/17 Flight of Passage, 79 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
became ill after riding
6/15/17 Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, 81 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition felt dizzy and faint
6/24/17 Flight or Passage, 31 yof, felt dizzy, ill, and brief loss of
consciousness
Universal: 4/16/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 81 yof, motion
sickness
4/28/17 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, 18 yof, motion
sickness
5/27/17 Kala Serpentine Body Slide, 45 yom, back pain
6/20/17 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 47 yof, syncope
Legoland: None Reported
1
st Quarter 2017 (January - March, 2017)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 1/16/17 Soarin', 89 yof, guest with pre-existing condition felt chest
pain, numbness
1/17/17 Soarin' 46 yom, felt dizzy and ill, slurred speech
1/19/17 Mission:SPACE, 69 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
felt ill and passed out momentarily
1/24/17 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 72 yof, fell and hit head
2/6/17 Under the Sea- Journey of the Little Mermaid, 34 yom, felt
disoriented and fell after riding
2/9/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 54 yom, guest with preexisting
condition collapsed; later passed away at hospital
2/12/17 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 69 yom, guest with preexisting
condition complained of neck pain
2/12/17 Expedition Everest, 30 yom, reported being struck on head;
headache; dizziness
2/17/17 Frozen Ever After, 74 yof, fell entering boat; fractured leg
3/23/17 Pirates of the Caribbean, 50 yom, guest recovering from
throat surgery became ill
3/26/17 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 61 yom, felt ill
Universal: 1/5/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, motion
sickness
3/1/17 Caro-Seuess-el, 68 yof, pelvis pain
3/7/17 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 70 yof, motion
sickness
3/28/17 Revenge of the Mummy. 60 yof, seizure
Legoland: None Reported
4
th Quarter 2016 (October - December, 2016)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: 11/13/16 Brain Wash, 35 yof, shoulder pain
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 10/27/16 Tower of Terror, 40 yom, guest felt disoriented
12/8/16 Mad Tea Party, 64 yof, fell and fractured ankle
12/24/16 Kilimangaro Safari, 67 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition felt numbness after riding
Universal: 10/1/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 28 yof, seizure (preexisting
condition)
10/16/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yom, motion
sickness
10/20/16 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, 44 yof, seizure
(pre-existing condition)
Legoland: None Reported
3rd Quarter 2016 (July - September, 2016)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: 7/4/16 Aqua Drag Racer, 34 yof, neck, back and tooth pain
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 8/16/16 Under the Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, 53 yof,
seizure
8/20/16 Space Mountain, 59 yom, stomach and chest pain
9/18/16 Star Tours, 68 yom, guest with preexisting heart condition
felt ill after riding; later passed away
Universal: 7/31/16 Dragon Challenge, 52 yof, dizziness
9/1/16 The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 49 yom, back pain
Legoland: None Reported
2nd Quarter 2016 (April - June, 2016)
Sea World: 5/03/16 Manta, 54 yom, chest pain & shortness of breath
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 4/7/2016 Walt Disney World Railroad, 41 yom, guest felt ill and began
shaking after exiting.
4/16/16 Spaceship Earth, 69 yof, fell while boarding; fractured leg
4/26/16 Space Mountain, 46 yof, guest felt ill, dizzy and disoriented
5/16/16 Haunted Mansion, 70 yof, guest with preexisting condition
became dizzy.
5/23/16 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 18 yom, guest with
preexisting history felt chest pain; numbness in arm
6/12/16 Tomorrowland Speedway, 67 yom, guest with preexisting
condition felt ill after exiting ride.
6/14/16 Surf Pool, 65 yof, injured knee
6/15/16 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 70 yom, guest with preexisting
condition felt ill; neck discomfort
6/21/16 Rockin' Rollercoaster, 26 yom, guest reported back and leg
pain and that he was lightheaded; later underwent heart
surgery.
6/25/16 Rockin' Rollercoaster, 50 yom, felt ill; nausea
Universal: 4/2/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 50 yof, fainting
4/25/16 Dragon Challenge, 46 yof, neck pain
5/23/16 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 59 yom, motion
sickness
6/16/16 Fievel's Playground, 3 yom, arm pain
6/25/16 Men In Black, 46 yom, seizure (pre-existing condition)
Legoland: None Reported
1st Quarter 2016 (January - March, 2016)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 1/1/16 Great Movie Ride, 80 yom, guest with history of motion
sickness became temporarily unconscious while on the
attraction.
1/26/16 Space Mountain, 17 yof, guest temporarily lost
consciousness and fell after riding attraction.
2/12/16 Wild Africa Trek, 73 yof, guest became disoriented during
experience.
2/19/16 Mission Space; Test Track, 57 yom, guest with preexisting
heart condition felt ill after riding attractions.
2/23/16 Toy Story Midway Mania, 19 yof, guest with preexisting
heart condition fainted while boarding attraction.
3/7/16 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 67 yom, guest felt ill, dizzy and
disoriented
3/13/16 Great Movie Ride, 41 yom, guest with preexisting condition
had numbness and felt dizzy.
Universal: 1/1/16 Flight of Hippogriff, 43 yof, weakness (pre-existing
condition)
3/4/16 Hollywood Rip Rode Rockit, 57 yof, motion sickness
Legoland: None Reporterd
4
th Quarter 2015 (October - December, 2015)
Sea World: 10/31/15 Manta Roller Coaster, 42 yof, active seizure
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 10/3/15 Humunga Kowabunga, 27 yof, laceration while riding
10/25/15 Expedition Everest-Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, 69
yom, guest with pre-existing condition felt chest pain and
dizziness after riding.
11/21/15 Seven Dwarf's Mine Train, 71 yom, guest felt ill after riding
attraction
11/26/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 30 yof, guest fell while entering the
ride
12/06/15 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 75 yom, guest complained
of pain, tremors and numbness in right arm after exiting
12/20/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 43 yof, guest with pre-existing
condition had a seizure after exiting.
12/23/15 Dinosaur, 24 yom, seizure after departing from attraction
Universal: 10/3/15 Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott's, 17 yom,
anxious, difficulty breathing
10/13/15 Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, 66 yof, dizziness
11/10/15 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 35 yof, neck pain
12/9/15 E.T. Adventure, 21 yof, motion sickness
12/24/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 50 yom, motion
sickness
12/24/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 55 yom, motion
sickness
Legoland: None Reported
3
rd Quarter 2015 (July - September, 2015)
Sea World: 7/4/15 Tassie Twister, 47 yof, anxiety and headache
7/21/15 Dolphin Plunge, 48 yof, neck and back pain
9/18/15 Manta, 43 yom, psychological episode
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 7/4/15 Tomorrowland Speedway, 32 yof, guest with pre-existing
health condition had seizure
7/7/15 Space Mountain, 55 yof, guest with pre-existing conditions
exited ride, then lost consciousness; later passed away.
7/21/15 Liberty Riverboat, 80 yof, passed out and struck head
7/21/15 Gran Fiesta Tour, 46 yof, injured back
8/3/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 68 yom, fell while exiting,
fractured shoulder
8/20/15 Haunted Mansion, 68 yof, became disoriented after exiting
ride
9/1/15 Jungle Cruise, 4 yof, fractured finger
9/2/15 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 67 yom, guest with
pre-existing health condition felt dizziness and chest pains
9/2/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 80 yom, dizziness and
chest pain after riding
9/3/15 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 1 yom, developed rash before boarding;
rash later worsened; temporarily passed out while on ride
9/12/15 Humunga Kowabunga, 10 yom, fractured hip
9/15/15 Cyberspace Mountain, 7 yof, thigh pain
9/18/15 Rock n' Rollercoaster, 55 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition felt ill and temporarily lost consciousness
Universal: 8/23/15 Transformers: The Ride 3D, 45 yom, chest pain (pre-existing
condition)
8/26/15 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yof, motion
sickness
9/30/15 Dragon Challenge - Fireball, 59 yom, unconscious
Legoland: None reported
2
nd Quarter 2015 (April - June, 2015)
Sea World: 5/11/15 Omaka Rocka, 58 yof, head injury (herniated cervical disc)
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 4/7/15 The Seas with Nemo and Friends, 81 yom, guest with preexisting
condition felt ill after exiting ride.
4/14/15 Spaceship Earth, 79 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
felt nausea, shortness of breath and pain in jaw after riding.
4/18/15 Expedition Everest, 46 yom, seizure after exiting.
5/5/15 Walt Disney World Railroad, 71 yom, nausea and dizziness
5/6/15 Star Tours, 67 yom, felt ill
5/15/15 Mayday Falls, 41 yof, fractured ankle
5/19/15 Blizzard Beach Chair Lift, 65 yof, fell while exiting
attraction, fractured hip
5/20/15 Pirates of the Caribbean, 47 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition felt back pain when exiting the ride.
6/15/15 Splash Mountain, 21 yof, nausea and chest pains
6/24/15 Kilimanjaro Safaris, 51 yof, felt dizzy, mini-stroke
Universal: 4/16/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 70 yof, motion
sickness
4/23/15 Despicable Me Minion Mayem, 54 yof, head and neck pain
5/21/15 Men in Black Alien Attack, 57 yof, headache
6/10/15 Transformers: The 3D Ride, 52 yof, chest discomfort
6/14/15 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 59 yom, chest discomfort
6/24/15 Revenge of the Mummy, 59 yom, chest
tightness/pressure/pain
Legoland: None Reporterd
1st Quarter 2015 (January - March, 2015)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 1/4/15 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 77 yom, guest with preexisting
condition felt weakness & disorientation
1/10/15 Tomorrowland Indy Speedway, 64 yom, guest injured ankle
attempting to step out of the vehicle.
1/20/15 Great Movie Ride, 57 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
had brief loss of consciousness
2/9/15 Expedition Everest, 36 yof, guest who felt ill at times earlier
in the day, felt dizzy, shaky, and numbness after attraction.
3/16/15 Star Tours, 46 yom, seizure after exiting ride
3/19/15 Expedition Everest, 72 yof, temporary memory loss after
exiting ride
Universal: 1/17/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 69 yom, chest
discomfort
1/18/15 ET Adventure, 44 yof, back pain (pre-existing condition)
3/11/15 Revenge of the Mummy, 20 yom, motion sickness (preexisting
condition)
3/15/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 51 yom, difficult
moving extremities (pre-existing condition)
3/24/15 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 76 yof, altered mental
status
3/28/15 Dragon Challenge, 41 yom, back pain
3/30/15 Camp Jurassic, 5 yof, arm injury
Legoland: None Reporterd
4
th Quarter 2014 (October - December, 2014)
Sea World: 10/14/14 Journey to Atlantis, 70 yof, pneumothorax /personal medical
12/5/14 Manta, 43 yom, personal medical condition
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 8/3/14 Studio Backlot Tour, 53 yof, guest temporarily lost
consciousness while transferring from wheelchair into ride
vehicle.
10/4/14 Toy Story Midway Mania, 54 yof, nausea & dizziness, lost
consciousness & subsequently passed away
10/11/14 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 34 yof, guest with
history of diabetic seizures experienced seizure
11/13/14 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 64 yof, fell while stepping
off carousel horse, fractured leg
12/1/14 Rock N Rollercoaster, 55 yof, experienced nausea and
motion sickness
12/2/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 63 yof, guest with preexisting
health conditions experienced headache & loss of
consciousness after riding, subsequently underwent surgery
for aneurysm and released from hospital
12/5/14 Kali River Rapids, 26 yom, guest with preexisting condition
had seizure
12/10/14 Soarin, 74 yof, tripped over guests bag, fractured leg
12/18/14 Mad Tea Party, 49 yom, tripped while exiting ride vehicle;
fractured shoulder
12/18/14 Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, 54 yom, guest wilt preexisting
condition felt ill after exiting
12/25/14 It's A Small World, 22 yof, guest with preexisting health
condition lost consciousness after riding; later passed away
12/26/14 Rock N Roller Coaster, 51 yof, dizziness & loss of memory
after riding; later lost consciousness
12/28/14 Space Mountain, 72 yom, felt nauseated & lethargic after
exiting
Universal: 10/1/14 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 22 yom, nausea (preexisting
condition)
10/16/14 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 36 yof, neck pain
10/17/14 Dudley Do Rights Ripsaw Falls, 49 yof, seizure (pre-existing
condition)
11/23/14 The Amazing Adventures of Spiderman, 45 yom, change in
mental status
12/24/14 Poseidon's Fury, 82 yof, shoulder pain
Legoland: None Reporterd
3
rd Quarter 2014 (July - September, 2014)
Sea World: 8/4/14 Kraken, 44 yof, migraine headache
Wet'n Wild: 7/1/14 Wave Pool, 47 yom, ingested water
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 7/2/14 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 18 yof, guest with preexisting
condition experienced anxiety & numbness
7/10/14 Pirates of the Caribbean, 57 yom, lacerated tips of 2 fingers
7/18/14 Mayday Falls, 42 yof, fractured ankle
7/21/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, 71 yof, chest pain
7/24/14 Primeval Whirl, 46 yof, temporarily lost consciousness after
exiting attraction.
7/29/14 Space Mountain, 62 yof, chest pain, nausea & vomiting
8/4/14 Expedition Everest, 58 yof, Guest felt lightheaded & fell
injuring right knee & arm; brief loss of consciousness.
8/5/14 Space Mountain, 53 yom, guest who had not been feeling
well felt sick after exiting.
8/8/14 Star Tours, 45 yom, chest pain; did not have medication with
him.
8/17/14 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 63 yom, fell and struck face
while assisting family member from vehicle; facial fractures.
8/18/14 The Great Movie Ride, 71 yom, chest pain and loss of
consciousness.
8/19/14 The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, 40 yof, guest with preexisting
condition experienced chest pain.
9/10/14 Test Track, 69 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
experienced chest pain.
Universal: 8/6/14 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 33 yom, motion sickness
9/9/14 The Simpsons Ride, 59 yom, headache
Legoland: None reported
2
nd Quarter 2014 (April - June, 2014)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 4/3/14 Tommorrowland Indy Speedway, 64 yof, guest fell while
exiting vehicle, fractured fibula
4/13/14 Pirates of the Caribbean, 12 yom, lacerated 4 fingers
4/14/14 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 62 yof, guest fell on mobbing
walkway and injured knee
5/8/14 Mission:Space, 70 yof, chest pain
5/10/14 Astro Orbiter, 68 yom, guest fell exiting vehicle, developed
blood clot in leg
5/12/14 Mission:Space, 58 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
felt tightness in chest and nausea
5/21/14 Kilimanjaro Safari, 68 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
felt tightness in chest
5/27/14 Big Thunder Mountain Railway, 72 yof, guest with
preexisting condition exited ride with chest pain and felt
dizzy, briefly lost consciousness and fell
6/21/14 Expedition Everest-Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, 51
yof, nausea, dizziness and shortness of breath
6/23/14 Mayday Falls, 44 yom, fractured leg
6/24/14 Mission:Space, 54 yof, motion sickness
6/28/14 The Magic Carpets of Aladdin, 8 yof, loss of consciousness
on ride; regained consciousness and was trasnported
Universal: 4/5/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 43 yof, head and
neck pain
4/20/14 E.T. Adventure, 61 yom, weakness
5/16/14 Revenge of the Mummy, 15 yom, lowered level
consciousness
5/29/14 Revenge of the Mummy, 18 yom, chest pain
Legoland: None reported
1
st Quarter 2014 (January - March, 2014)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 1/6/14 Expedition Everest, 54 yom, nausea and dizziness, briefly
lost consciousness after ride
1/6/14 Peter Pan's Flight, 63 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
felt chest pain after riding
1/16/14 Expedition Everest, 65 yom, guest with pre-existing
condition felt light headed after exiting ride
1/26/14 Under The Sea - Journey of the Little Mermaid, 3 yof, guest
with pre-existing condition had seizure after riding
2/28/14 The Liberty Belle, 80 yom, guest with personal illness felt
weakness while on the riverboat
3/1/14 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 71 yof, fell while
exiting; fractured hip
3/3/14 Space Mountain, 16 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
experienced periods of unconsciousness
3/15/14 Dinosaur, 73 yof, chest pain
Universal: 1/1/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 79 yof, upper leg
pain
1/20/14 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 47 yom, lowered
level of consciousness
3/14/14 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 40 yom, dizziness
Legoland: None reported
4
th Quarter 2013 (October - December, 2013)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 10/10/13 Castaway Creek, 68 yom, fractured toe on outer wall
10/13/13 Mad Tea Party, 75 yof, fell while exiting, fractured wrist
11/7/13 Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 48 yom, guest felt ill
after riding
12/28/13 Expedition Everest, 29 yof, guest felt ill & disoriented with
slurred speech
12/31/13 The Haunted Mansion, 35 yom, guest with preexisting
condition felt chest pain prior to and after riding
Universal: 10/17/13 Terminator 2: 3D, 68 yof, abdominal pain
10/18/13 Dragons Challenge, 67 yof, presented with confusion
10/29/13 Disaster, 61 yof, presented with confusion
11/13/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 51 yom, motion
sickness
12/7/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 40 yom, fainting
12/16/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 70 yom, chest pain
Legoland: None reported
3
rd Quarter 2013 (July - September, 2013)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 7/24/13 Humunga Kowabunga, 43 yof, laceration
7/24/13 Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress, 1 yof, guest with preexisting
condition had difficulty breathing
8/26/13 Space Mountain, 26 yof, nausea vomiting & neck pain;
reportedly underwent surgery to the head prior to being
released from hospital
9/29/13 Kali River Rapids, 39 yom, seizure
Universal: 7/07/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 66 yof, hip & pelvis
pain
7/31/13 Men in Black Alien Attack, 22 yof, abdominal pain
9/13/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 19 yom, seizure (preexisting
condition)
Legoland: None reported
2
nd Quarter 2013 (April - June, 2013)
Sea World: 6/12/13 Roa's Rapids Speed River, 62 yof, flash pulmonary
hypertension
6/22/13 Roa's Rapids Speed River, female, age unknown, found
unconscious
Wet'n Wild: 5/14/13 Wave Pool, 68 yof, swallowed water
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 5/17/13 Kali River Rapids, 36 yof, guest with pre-existing condition
suffered a seizure
5/30/13 Space Mountain, 56 yom, dizziness, chest pain, lower
abdominal pain
6/10/13 Haunted Mansion, 62 yom, guest with pre-existing condition
suffered from chest pain
Universal: 5/07/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, chest pain
5/15/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 61 yof, headache
6/23/13 The Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 41 yom, chest pain
Legoland: None reported
1
st Quarter 2013 (January - March, 2013)
Sea World: 1/03/13 Manta Roller Coaster, 72 yof, tripped on loading platform
fracturing elbow.
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 1/9/13 Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 67 yof, fell and fractured left leg
1/14/13 Space Mountain, 54 yom, motion sickness/fainted during and
after ride.
1/24/13 Star Tours, 41 yom, guest with pre-existing health condition
experienced nausea and chest pain after ride
1/25/13 Mission SPACE, 16 yof, seizure/loss of consciousness
2/12/13 Spaceship Earth, 56 yom, felt ill and appeared incoherent
2/19/13 The Barnstormer, 56 yof, seizure like symptoms
2/23/13 Mission SPACE, 34 yof, guest fainted after ride
3/03/13 The Haunted Mansion, 79 yof, fell stepping onto moving
walkway, fractured leg & dislocated ankle
3/18/13 Tomorrowland Transit Authority, 73 yom, felt ill/lost
consciousness after exiting ride.
Universal: 1/02/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 69 yof, dizziness
1/22/13 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 45 yof, syncope
3/18/13 Men In Black, Alien Attack, 41 yof, hermatemesis
Legoland: None reported
4
th Quarter 2012 (October - December, 2012)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 10/7/12 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 88 yof, chest pain
11/1/12 Pirates of the Carribean, 71 yof, dizziness, chest pain mouth
numbness
11/12/12 Gran Fiesta Tour, 70 yof, lost balance & fell from seat
11/13/12 Jungle Cruise, 69 yof, guest fell while stepping into boat,
fractured hip
12/29/12 Space Mountain, 40 yom, loss of consciousness while on
ride, pre-existing condition
12/30/12 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 76 yom, loss of consciousness
while on ride, pre-existing condition
Universal: None Reported
Legoland: None Reported
3
rd Quarter 2012 (July - September, 2012)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 7/5/12 Carousel of Progress, 62 yof, tripped while approaching seat,
fractured femur
7/7/12 Storm Slides, 52 yom, fractured leg after entering catch pool
7/9/12 Tower of Terror, 25 yof, felt dizzy, numbness/pain in arms
7/24/12 Downhill Double Dipper, 18 yof, guest with pre-existing
condition had a seizure
7/24/12 Mission Space, 62 yom, guest with pacemaker stated he felt
a shock through his shoulders when fastening his restraint
8/5/12 Big Thunder Mountain, 62 yof, guest with pre-existing
condition complained of pain in leg upon exiting, later
diagnosed with a blood clot
8/26/12 Surf Pool, 54 yom, guest collapsed in water, subsequently
Passed away from heart attack
8/31/12 Star Tours, 51 yom, dizziness, neck pain & motion sickness
9/2/12 Space Mountain, 80 yom, guest lost consciousness after
exiting attraction, subsequently diagnosed with a heart attack
Universal: 7/11/12 Dragons Challenge, 17 yof, lowered level of consciousness
7/23/12 Revenge of the Mummy, 50 yof, knee pain
7/29/12 Incredible Hulk, 18 yof, chest pain
9/1312 Hollywood Rip Ride Rock It, 40 yom, chest pain
Legoland: None reported
2nd Quarter 2012 (April - June, 2012)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 4/18/12 Space Mountain, 57 yom, Guest with preexisting health
condition (asthma) temporarily lost consciousness; released
from hospital next day
5/01/12 Surf Pool, 61 yof, Temporarily loss of consciousness when
another guest fell and knocked her down; pain in right
knee/leg
5/17/12 Spaceship Earth, 55 yof, Seizure
5/25/12 Crush n' Gusher, 45 yof, Chest pain
6/09/12 Rock 'n Roller Coaster, 51 yom, Loss of consciousness on
ride; regained consciousness before exiting
6/15/12 Spaceship Earth, 49 yom, Guest with preexisting health
condition felt ill after riding
6/29/12 Mayday Falls and Keelhaul Falls, 48 yom, Guest with
preexisting condition felt chest pain after riding
Universal: 4/02/12 Harry Potter Ride & the Forbidden Journey, 67 yof,
motion sickness
Legoland: None reported
1
st Quarter 2012 (January - March, 2012)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 1/31/12 Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 78 yom, felt ill; subsequently
diagnosed with heart attack
2/13/12 Mission: Space, 56 yom, guest w/ pre-existing health
condition felt ill after ride; heart attack
2/18/12 Dinosaur, 36 yof, seizure after riding
2/25/12 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 68 yof, felt ill while
boarding attraction; fractured hip & leg
2/29/12 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 65 yof, felt ill while
exiting attraction; fractured arm
3/7/12 Soarin, 56 yof, chest pain
3/9/12 Space Mountain, 49 yof, while entering ride vehicle guest
fractured leg
3/10/12 Kilimanjaro Safari, 75 yof, guest w/ pre-existing health
condition felt nauseated & had chest pain
3/23/12 Jungle Cruise, 40 yof, fell while stepping into boat &
fractured fibula. Passed away of pulmonary embolism on
4/7/12.
3/28/12 Maelstrom, 41 yom, seizure
Universal: 1/11/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 54 yom, motion
sickness
2/12/12 Caro-Suess-el, 62 yof, head laceration
3/3/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 71 yof, motion
sickness
3/31/12 Harry Potter & the Forbidden Journey, 71 yom, motion
sickness
Legoland: 1/23/12 Fire Academy, 41 yof, guest tripped while exiting ride;
laceration to shin
1/23/12 Lost Kingdom, 10 yom, guests' foot was caught between
vehicle & unloading platform when exiting prior to
instructions being given.
4
th Quarter 2011 (October - December, 2011)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 10/25/11 Storm Slides, 48 yom, fell and fractured ankle
10/31/11 Toy Story Midway Mania, 73 yom, guest with pre-existing
health condition fell near restrooms after exiting ride &
struck his head
11/19/11 Space Mountain, 43 yof, nausea and dizziness
11/20/11 Toy Story Midway Mania, 87 yom, felt ill
12/29/11 Expedition Everest, 71 yom, guest not feeling well riding
attraction, blocked arteries
Universal: 10/3/11 Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, 43 yof, motion sickness
10/10/11 Men in Black, 79 yom, dizziness & syncope
Legoland: 10/6/11 Technic Test Track, 44 yom, lower back pain after slipping
on step when being evacuated after ride fault
10/6/11 Aquazone Wave Racers, female, age unknown, hurt rib when
bumped by granddaughters head when ride ended
10/15/11 Dragon Coaster, 6 yom, struck in left cheek by unloading air
gates
12/2/11 Dragon Coaster, 15 yof, foot caught between 2 vehicles
when she placed foot outside of vehicle
12/16/11 Lost Kingdom Adventure, 5 yom, foot caught between
vehicle & unloading platform when exiting prior to
instruction
12/31/11 Coastersaurus, 43 yof, right shoulder popped out of place
when arms were up during ride cycle
3
rd Quarter 2011 (July - September, 2011)
Sea World: 7/26/11 Roa's Rapids, 60 yof experienced chest pains (history of
personal illness)
Wet'n Wild: 7/11/11 Storm, 8 yom. suffered head injury
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 7/10/11 Expedition Everest, 61 yom, history of heart condition, felt
ill
7/16/11 Castaway Creek, 18 yof, loss of consciousness and seizure
like symptoms.
7/16/11 Mayday Falls, 42 yof, injured ankle
7/19/11 Mission Space, 57 yof, guest with pre-existing health
condition felt ill after exiting attraction & temporarily lost
consciousness.
8/9/11 Star Tours, 16 yof, guest with pre-existing condition had a
seizure.
8/9/11 Haunted Mansion, 66 yof, fell on moving walkway while
loading, fractured leg
9/21/11 Prince Charming Regal Carousel, 66 yof, fell while stepping
off the carousel platform, fractured leg
Universal: 7/19/11 Forbidden Journey, 52 yom, vertigo
7/25/11 Caro-Seuss-el, 80 yom, general illness
7/31/11 Dragons Challenge, 48 yom, eye discomfort
2
nd Quarter 2011 (April - June, 2011)
Sea World: None reported (See file for non-reportable accident)
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 4/28/11 Space Mountain, 47 yof felt nauseous, dizzy and short of
breath
5/13/11 Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 47 yof fell and fractured leg
5/15/11 Space Mountain, 12 yof guest with history of asthma came
into unload area unresponsive: regained consciousness and
was transported to hospital
5/18/11 Expedition Everest, 33 yof felt dizzy and ill
5/21/11 Space Mountain, 48 yof guest came into unload area
unconscious: later diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage
at hospital
5/23/11 Mission: SPACE, 53 yof guest with history of vertigo felt
dizzy and ill
Universal: 4/8/11 Revenge of the Mummy, 73 yof, nausea, lightheadedness
4/18/11 The Incredible Hulk Coaster, 29 yom, syncope
1
st Quarter 2011 (January-March, 2011)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 2/06/11 Splash Mountain, 29 yof, Guest with prior history of
anaphylactic reactions began experiencing symptoms while
on the attraction.
3/6/11 Peter Pan's Flight, 75 yof, fell on moving walkway in load
area; fractured knee
3/17/11 Ellen's Energy Adventure, 77 yom, Report of possible heart
attack for guest with history of heart condition
3/24/11 Honey, I shrunk the Kids Movie Set Adventure, 8 yom, fell;
hit head; back pain
Universal: 1/29/2011 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 60 yom, syncope
2/28/11 Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, 57 yom, Chest pain
4th Quarter 2010 (October-December, 2010)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 10/11/10 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 71 yof, guest fell and
fractured hip and shoulder while ride was stopped.
12/12/10 Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, 77 yof, guest with preexisting
conditions (i.e. heart condition, prior stroke) felt ill
while riding attraction, collapsed after exiting and
subsequently passed away.
12/31/10 Seas with Nemo & Friends, 76 yof, guest fell while on
moving walkway and injured her left leg.
Universal: None Reported
3rd Quarter 2010 (July - September, 2010)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: 7/27/10 Der Stuka, 32 yof, chest pain, defibrillator firing Pacemaker,
history of problems
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney World: 8/2/10 Dinosaur, 45 yom, seizure
8/3/10 Wave Pool, 77 yof, loss of consciousness: history of heart
condition
8/8/10 Expedition Everest, 51 yom, chest pain
8/13/10 Mission SPACE, 54 yof, felt ill: chest pain
8/23/10 Storm Slides, 39 yom, complained of head pain and
collapsed: subsequent stroke at hospital
9/14/10
9/23/10
Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin, 73 yof, fell on moving
walkway in load area: fractured spine.
Expedition Everest, 72 yof, felt dizzy and ill
Universal: 8/25/10 Camp Jurassic, 34 yof, fractured ankle
2
nd Quarter 2010 (April - June, 2010)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: 5/9/10 Wave Pool, 54 yof chest pains.
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 4/5/10 Spaceship earth, 68 yof, chest pain
4/6/10 Kilamanaro Safaris, 72 yof, seizure
4/13/10 Mad Tea Party, 68 yof, fell exiting vehicle; fractured hip
5/18/10 Expedition Everest, 54 yom, felt ill, difficulty breathing; later
had heart attack
5/23/10 Kilamanjaro Safaries, 65 yom, chest pain
5/24/10 Mad Tea Party, 61 yof, fell exiting vehicle, left arm fracture
6/4/10 Exedition Everest, 74 yom, felt dizzy and ill
6/6/10 Mission SPACE, 27 yom, Felt ill
6/26/10 Castaway Creek, 54 yof, Lost balance and fell; fractured tibia
Universal: 05/22/10 Hollywood Rip, Ride Rockit, 45 yof back pain
4/24/10 Hollywood Rip, Ride Rockit, 36 yom back pain
1
st Quarter 2010 (January-March, 2010)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 1/2/10 Dinosaur or Expedition Everest, 40 yof, chest pain: anxiety
1/6/10 Space Mountain, 71 yof, stroke
2/8/10 Mission: SPACE, 45 yom, vomiting, vertigo and felt rapid
heart rate
3/1/10 Kali River Rapids, 47 yom, preexisting heart condition felt
numbness on right side of body
3/13/10 Test Track, 63 yom, felt dizzy and ill, nose bleed
Universal: None Reported
4th Quarter 2009 (October-December, 2009)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 10/20/2009 Expedition Everest, 27yom, seizure
11/16/2009 Star Tours, 74yom, felt dizzy, later fainted and fell and
struck his head
12/10/2009 Dinosaur, 61yof, seizure
12/14/2009 Tomorrowland Speedway, 59yom, felt dizzy, tripped while
exiting vehicle and injured his knee
Universal: 10/31/2009 Rip, Ride, Rockit, 40 yom, chest pain
12/9/2009 Dueling Dragons, 29 yof, vomiting
3
rd Quarter 2009 (July-September, 2009)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 07/27/2009 Star Tours, 54yom, Seizure after exiting ride.
09/17/2009 Rock'n Roller Coaster, 31 yof, seizure after exiting ride
09/21/2009 Rock'n Roller Coaster, 50 yof, chest pains and shortness of
breath
08/15/2009 Test Track, 40 yom, fell while exiting vehicle and broke right
wrist.
09/19/09 Mission SPACE, 52 yof, felt dizzy, loss of memory
07/04/2009 Splash Mountain, 57 yof, passed out after riding and exiting
attraction, hit head on concrete floor and fractured skull.
07/17/2009 Peter Pan's Flight, 74 yof, lost balance on unload belt, fell
and hit head and fractured wrist
08/02/2009 Expedition Everest, 66 yom, felt ill
Universal: None Reported
2
nd Quarter 2009 (April - June, 2009)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 06/08/09 Soarin', 69yof, felt pain in side earlier in day; reported it was
worse after riding.
06/19/09 Mission Space; 57 yof, loss of consciousness.
06/23/09 Universe of Energy; 57 yom, Felt dizzy.
04/13/09 Splash Mountain; 39 yom, seizure
06/09/09 Tomorrowland Indy Speedway; 7 yom, fell after exiting
vehicle and fractured arm.
04/13/09 Rock'n Roller Coaster; 48 yof, feeling weak on left side and
had trouble standing after riding.
05/21/09 Rock'n Roller Coaster; 55 yom, Chest pains
04/16/09 Teamboat Springs; 64 yof, Felt disoriented and lightheaded
06/18/09 Toboggan Racer; 43 yof, Felt pain in abdomen and chest
06/07/09 Storm Slide-Rudder Buster; 52 yof, felt disoriented and sick
after riding.
05/11/09 Expedition Everest; 77 yom, felt lightheaded and weak
06/25/09 Storm Slide-Rudder Buster, 66 yom, fractured ribs after
collision with another guest.
Universal: None Reported
1
st Quarter 2009 (January-March, 2009)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 1/31/09 Haunted Mansion, 56 yom, chest pain
1/31/09 Snow White's Scary Adventures, 46 yof, guest exited vehicle
and claims to have lost consciousness
2/11/09 Spaceship Earth, 59 yom, chest pain
3/11/09 Tobaggon Racer, 67 yom, Cervical injury after collision near
end of slide
3/12/09 Astro Orbitor, 40 yof, fractured left ankle exiting ride
3/18/09 Space Mountain, 75 yof, Felt light headed; nausea
Universal: 3/13/09 E.T. Adventure, 68 yom, Left arm numbness
4
th Quarter 2008 (October-December, 2008)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: 10/13/08 The Storm, 53 yom, head injury
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney World: 10/4/08 Peter Pan's Flight, 43 yom, Seizure
10/24/08 Space Mountain, 65 yom, Dizzy and disoriented
11/21/08 It's a Small World, 55 yom, Seizure
12/12/08 Tower of Terror, 41 yof, Numbness in right leg
12/16/08 Splash Mountain, 61 yom, Fall occurred while getting into
vehicles; fractured leg
12/22/08 Kilimanjaro Safari, 51 yof, seizure
12/28/08 Tomorrowland Speedway, 79 yof, Felt dizzy and hot; loss of
consciousness
Universal: 11/1/08 Simspons, 68 yom, chest pain
3
rd Quarter 2008 (July-September, 2008)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney/Hollywood
Studios:
7/6/08 It's A Small World, 55 yom, difficulty breathing
7/15/08 Mad Tea Party, 56 yom, felt dizzy and sick
7/25/08 Dinosaur, 73 yom, guest with pre-existing heart condition
reported chest pain
7/29/08 Haunted Mansion, 68 yof, fell after exiting vehicle and
fractured shoulder
7/30/08 Tower of Terror, 62 yom, felt disoriented and dizzy
8/9/08 Buzz Lightyear, 54 yom, fell after getting off ride, fractured
hip
8/14/08 Teamboat Springs, 41 yof, slipped while getting into tube;
fractured ankle
8/21/08 Mission: Space, 42 yof, felt dizzy and sick
Universal: 8/9/08 Dueling Dragons, 46 yom, chest pain, shortness of breath and
nausea
8/15/08 Spider Man, 16 yom, shortness of breath with associated
chest pain
2
nd Quarter 2008 (April-June, 2008)
Sea World: 5/1/08 Jazzy Jellies, 34 yof, Guest mis-stepped off of ride cart &
fractured her right ankle
5/21/08 Roa's Rapids, 63 YOF, Guest inhaled water while in Roa's
rapids
Wet'n Wild: 4/6/08 Brain Wash, 48 yof, heart attack
6/25/08 Lazy River, 25 yof, dehydration
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/Hollywood
Studios:
3/29/08 Expedition Everest, 72 yom, stomach pain
4/5/08 Tower of Terror, 32 yom, neck & head pain, diagnosed w/
existing brain tumor
4/27/08 Splash Mountain, 65 yom, chest pain
5/8/08 Snow White's Scary Adventures, 6 yof, seizure
5/17/08 Expedition Everest, 57 yom, felt hot & dizzy
5/19/08 Great Movie Ride, 54 yom, felt ill, possible heart attack
5/26/08 Honey I Shrunk the Kids, 47 yof, went down slide &
fractured ankle
6/5/08 Rock'n Rollercoaster, 25 yof, seizure
6/16/08 Expedition Everest, 78 yom, felt ill before & after riding
ride; trouble breathing & blurred vision
6/19/08 Haunted Mansion, 57 yof, hit right knee getting into vehicle
Universal: 5/24/08 Mummy, 45 yom, chest pain/nausea
1
st Quarter 2008 (January-March, 2008)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: 1/7/08 Mach V, 50 yom injured neck and spine
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 1/1/08 Cross County Creek, 48 yom, Guest jumped into creek and
fractured ankle
2/2/08 Mad Tea Party, 72 yof, Fell exiting ride, fractured hip
3/5/08 Expedition Everest, 72 yof, Complained of dizziness and loss
of memory after riding
3/13/08 The Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 71 yof, Fell exiting vehicle; hit
head and fractured left shoulder
3/14/08 Big Thunder Mountain, 39 yom, Seizure after exiting ride
Universal: 1/31/08 Cat in the Hat, 32 yof, Nausea
2/29/08 Hulk Rollercoaster, 28 yof, Seizure
4
th Quarter 2007 (October-December, 2007)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 10/11/07 The Seas w/ Nemo & Friends, 81 yof, Fell while boarding the
vehicle; back pain
10/19/07 Tower of Terror, 77 yom, Fell ill after riding attraction,
claimed memory loss and irregular heartbeat became ill after
riding.
12/18/07 Expedition Everest, 44 yom, Guest with history of heart
condition was unconscious at unload, and passed away
Universal: 11/18/07 Mummy, 34 yof, Lower back vertebrae fracture
3
rd Quarter 2007 (July-September, 2007)
Sea World: 09/15/07, Journey to Atlantis, Unknown, Guest with history of heart condition,
reported rapid heart rate after exiting ride.
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 07/16/07, Kilimanjaro Safaris, 42 yom, Jumped out of vehicle, broke left ankle.
07/19/07, Mission Space, 63 yom, Guest with history of high blood pressure.
became ill after riding
07/29/07, Peter Pans Flight, 68 yof, Fell - fractured legs and arms.
09/03/07,Gran Fiesta Tour, 56 yom, Lost consciousness while on ride.
Universal: 07/17/07 Camp Jurassic Climbing Nets, 14 yof, Fractured arm.
08/11/07 Dueling Dragons, 16 yom, Upper back pain.
08/19/07 Mummy, 57 yom, Chest pain.
2
nd Quarter 2007 (April-June, 2007)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 05/02/07, Crush'n Gusher, 17 yom, Hit head on bottom of catch pool
05/19/07, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 47 yom, Chest pain; diagnosed with heart
attack.
06/04/07, Downhill Double Dipper, 8 yof, Back Pain.
06/23/07, Space Mountain, 57 yof, Dizzy and weakness in the left side.
Universal: 06/7/07 Mummy, 70 yof, general weakness after exiting ride.
1
st Quarter 2007 (January-March, 2007)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 01/15/07, Soarin', 60 yom, Guest had difficulty standing in exit area; passed
away two days later due to stroke.
02/10/07, Haunted Mansion, 89 yof, fell exiting attraction, fractured hip.
03/03/07, Expedition Everest, 27 yom, Seizure.
03/16/07, Downhill Double Dipper, 52 yom, It is unclear whether the guest
rode this attraction. Guest collapsed adjacent to catch pool;
later passed away.
Universal: None reported
4
th Quarter 2006 (October-December, 2006)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 10/04/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 59 yom, Headache and dizziness; transported
from other park location approximately three hours after riding.
11/01/06, Buzz Lightyear, 56 yom, Seizure.
11/15/06, Mayday Falls, 74 yom, Broken foot.
11/20/06, Mission Space, 59 yom, Guest with hypertension felt ill day after
riding.
12/07/06, Space Mountain, 73 yom, Guest unresponsive after riding; passed
away three days later due to heart condition.
12/18/06, Test Track, 67 yof, Fell getting out of vehicle and fractured pelvis.
Universal: None reported
3
rd Quarter 2006 (July-September, 2006)
Sea World 7/15/06, Swishy Fishies, 9 yom, Stood up in ride vehicle (teacup) resulting
in injury to head.
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 7/29/06, Splash Mountain, 37 yof, Guest recently released from hospital
For lung condition, reported chest pains and difficulty breathing.
8/01/06, Space Mountain, 6 yom, Terminally ill guest rode ride, later
passed away at hospital.
8/08/06, Spaceship Earth, 7 yof, Guest visiting through wish granting
Organization had seizure after riding.
9/20/06, Expedition Everest, 59 yof, Felt disoriented and sick.
Universal: 9/26/06, Spider-Man, 67 yom, Fainting.
2
nd Quarter 2006 (April- June, 2006)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: 5/14/06, Aruba Tuba, 36 yof, Shoulder pain.
5/28/06, Key West Rapids, 43 yom, Head and lower back pain.
Disney/MGM: 4/11/06, Wave Pool, 50 yom, Swallowed a lot of water, felt dizzy and
short of breath.
4/11/06, Mission Space, 49 yof, Felt ill; passed away next day at hospital.
6/13/06, Kali River Rapids, 12 yom, Guest who was recently released
from hospital and recovering from pneumonia fainted and fell
on dock.
6/21/06, Expedition Everest, 60 yom, Shortness of breath and chest pains.
6/05/06, Mad Tea Party, 62 yof, Missed step and fell, fractured hip.
6/14/06, Space Mountain, 48 yom, Chest pain.
6/21/06, Peter Pan's Flight, 43 yof, Fell getting onto ride; fractured hip.
6/28/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 50 yof, Fell while getting into vehicle;
back injury.
6/29/06, Rock'n Roller Coaster, 12 yom, Guest unresponsive; later passed
away at hospital.
Universal: 4/15/06, Dueling Dragons, 47 yof, Nausea, Heartburn, Chest pain,
Numb L Arm.
1
st Quarter 2006 (January-March, 2006)
Sea World: None Reported
Wet'n Wild: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney/MGM: 2/06/06, Summit Plummet, 25 yom, Breathing problems.
2/07/06, Tower of Terror, 56 yof, Felt Dizzy.
2/14/06, Peter Pan's Flight, 70 yom, Guest tripped and fell into the ride
path as he attempted to board the attraction.
2/22/06, Space Mountain, 56 yof, Hip Pain.
2/22/06, Dumbo, 40's yom, Came off ride not feeling well.
3/03/06, Wave Pool, 58 yom, Loss of consciousness.
3/14/06, Space Mountain, 61 yom, Motion Sickness.
Universal: 2/17/06, Dueling Dragons, 26 yom, Groin Pain
2/21/06, Back to the Future, 58 yom, Dizziness.
4
th Quarter 2005 (October-December, 2005)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 11/25/05, Honey I shrunk the
Kids Movie Set, 12 yom, fell and hurt wrist.
10/14/05, Spaceship Earth, 65 yof, fell getting off attraction, reported
complaints regarding shoulder & both wrists.
10/04/05, Mission Space, 51 yom, reported on 10/07/05 that had not
been feeling well since riding attraction three days earlier
on 10/04/05.
Universal: 11/14/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 68 yof, Loss of Consciousness.
3
rd Quarter 2005 (July-September, 2005)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: 7/14/05, Lazy River, 41 yof, Pre-existing condition, rescued from Lazy
River unconscious.
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 7/10/05, Splash Mountain, 61 yom, chest pain.
7/12/05, Tower of Terror, 16 yof, felt ill.
8/03/05, Universe of Energy, 73 yom, felt ill.
8/04/05, Wave Pool, 12 yof, felt ill…later died at hospital.
8/06/05, Mission Space, 42 yom, chest pain.
8/31/05, Wave Pool, 69 yof, fell and fractured wrist.
Universal: 8/16/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 63 yof, lower back pain.
9/23/05, Revenge of the Mummy, 57 yof, Dizziness/Mild Chest Discomfort.
2
nd Quarter 2005 (April-June, 2005)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 4/30/05, Dinosaur Ride, 30 yom, guest lost consciousness, parents
Indicated he had a pre-existing heart condition. Later died
At hospital.
6/02/05, Kali River Rapids, 45 yof, guest fell from raft into flume at
load area and hit head.
6/13/05, Mission Space, 4 yom, child lost consciousness, later died at
hospital.
6/16/05, Liberty Riverboat, 45 yof, fainted and fell while on Riverboat,
hurt ankle & knee.
Universal: None reported
1
st Quarter 2005 (January-March, 2005)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild; None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 2/13/05, Pirates of the Carribbean, 77 yof, lost consciousness after ride.
Later died at hospital.
3/13/05, Universe of Energy, 52 yom, not feeling well on ride.
Universal: 2/22/05, Hulk Ride, 56 yof, loss of consciousness.
4
th Quarter 2004 (October-December, 2004)
Sea World None reported
Wet'n Wild None reported
Busch Gardens None reported
Disney/MGM: 11/08/04, Mission Space, 50 yom, Became dizzy and had upset stomach.
11/30/04, Buzz Lightyear, 58 yof, got sick on ride due to lights.
12/19/04, Big Thunder Mountain, 68 yom, reported difficulty moving
when leaving ride.
12/24/04, Space Mountain, 11 yof, collapsed in queue line leading to ride.
Child subsequently expired at hospital.
Universal: None reported
3
rd Quarter 2004 (July - September, 2004)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney/MGM: 7/12/04, Blizzard Beach, Cross Country Creek, 33yof, seizure
7/16/04, Epcot, Mission Space, 40 yof, fainted while on ride*
(above reported 11/5/04, just found out admitted to hosp.)
7/19/04, Blizzard Beach, Melt Away Bay, 11yom, seizure
7/22/04, MGM, Great Movie Ride, 64 yof, chest pains
8/16/04, Blizzard Beach, Slush Gusher, 49yom, felt dizzy & sick
Universal: 9/21/04, USF, Mummy, 39 yom, fatality
2
nd
Quarter 2004 (April - June, 2004)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney/MGM: 5/16/04, MGM, Tower of Terror, 62 yom, chest pains after ride
4/7/04, Blizzard Beach, 53 yom, fractured elbow
Universal: 6/27/04, USF, Back to the Future, 67 yof, Hypertension
1
st Quarter 2004 (January - March, 2004)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: None reported
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney: 02/05/04, Epcot, didn't feel well, 68 year old male, Mission: Space.
02/16/04, Disney's Blizzard Beach, 41 year old female, injured ankle
getting into raft (not reported until 11/15/04, just made aware that
this person was admitted to a hospital)
03/24/04, Epcot, Chest Pains, 59 year old female, Mission: Space
03/30/04, Epcot, Nausea, 59 year old male, Mission: Space.
Universal: 01/08/04, Fractured Toe, 12 year old male, Men In Black
4
th Quarter 2003 (October - November - December, 2003)
Sea World: None reported
Wet'n Wild: 10/05/03, Knee Ski, 29 year old male, fractured right leg.
Busch Gardens: None reported
Disney: 11/8/03, Magic Kingdom, Riverboat, 71 year old female, fell & hit head.
12/24/03, Magic Kingdom, Big Thunder Mtn., 23 year old male, knee
10/21/03, Epcot, Mission: SPACE, 61 year old male, chest pain.
11/17/03, Epcot, Mission: SPACE, 67 year old male, chest pain.
Universal: None reported
3
rd Quarter 2003 (July - August - September, 2003)
Sea World:
Wet'n Wild: 8/14/03, Wet'n Wild, Knee Ski, 24 year old male, left leg fracture.
Busch Gardens: 7/12/03 Adventure Island, Tampa Typhoon Slide, 12yof, Vaginal Tear
Disney: 7/16/03 Magic Kingdom, Liberty Riverboat, 83 yof tripped, fx pelvis
7/17/03 Animal Kingdom, Dinosour (sic) 64 yof passed out
7/17/03 Typhoon Lagoon, Wave Pool, 46 yom had stroke (according to family).
8/10/03 Epcot, Mission Space, 55 yom, sustained nausea on ride
Universal: 9/23/03 Isle of Adv., Hulk ride, 34 year old female, fatality
2
nd Quarter 2003 (April - June, 2003)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: 5/20/03, Adventure Island, Tampa Typhoon Slide, 13 yof, arm fracture
6/1/03, Adventure Island, Gulfscream Slide, 21 yof, vaginal tear
Disney: 6/24/03, Animal Kingdom, Dinosaur, 14 yof , chest pain
6/29/03, MGM Studios, Tower of Terror, 45 yof, chest pain
5/11/03, Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear, 75 yof, knee injury
5/14/03, Magic Kingdom, Buzz Lightyear, 12 yof, lacerated ankle
Universal: 4/15/03, Orlando, Dr. Doom, 9 yof, laceration/tear, genitalia
1
st Quarter 2003 (January - March, 2003)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney: 2/3/03, Magic Kingdom, Space Mtn., 75 yof, memory loss
2/7/03, Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, 31 yof, fell on steps leading to
catch pool, fractured ankle, died of pulmonary embolism
3/2/03
3/28/03, Epcot, Universe of Energy, 81 yof, heart attack later died.
Universal: None Reported
4
th Quarter 2002 (October - December, 2002)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney: 10/19/02, Typhoon Lagoon Wave Pool, 48 yom collision, saw spots
Universal: 10/2/02 Ripsaw Falls, 55 yof complained of lower back pain.
11/10/02 Ripsaw Falls, 62 yom complained of neck pain.
3
rd Quarter 2002 ( July - September 2002)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney: 7/7/02, Space Ship Earth, 51 yom, Asthma Attack
Universal: 7/11/02, Ripsaw Falls, 36 yof, fractured back.
2
nd Quarter 2002 ( April - June, 2002)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney: MGM, Tower of Terror, 47 yof, anxiety & claustrophobia, atrial fibulation
Universal: None Reported
1
st Quarter 2002 ( January - March, 2002)
Sea World: None Reported
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney: 3/29/02,Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, 16 yof bumped another, c/o neck pain
Universal: 3/22/02, "ET", 13 yom, injured right foot.
4
th Quarter 2001 (October - December, 2001)
Sea World: 11/26/01, Journey to Atlantis, 58 yom c/o neck pain, determined to be pre-exist
bulging disc
Busch Gardens: None Reported
Disney: None Reported
Universal: 12/29/01 Caro-Suess, 52 yof broken arm.
