Georgia prisoner charged with grand theft for scamming Florida resident

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Georgia prison inmate is facing new charges after investigators say he posed as a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy in a phone scam that convinced a Palm Coast resident to send $1,000.

Detectives say 32-year-old Abraham Rivas, who is serving time at Dooly State Prison, called the victim in March while pretending to be a deputy and claimed money was needed for bond and an ankle monitor after the victim’s spouse had recently been arrested.

According to investigators, the victim sent two $500 payments before realizing it was a scam.

The case began March 12 when deputies responded to a fraud report in Palm Coast.

Detectives traced the money to a bank account whose owner told investigators Rivas claimed the payments were sports betting winnings. The account holder said the money was later transferred to Rivas’ prison commissary account.

A detective traveled to Georgia and interviewed Rivas at the prison, where investigators say he admitted organizing the scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rivas also told investigators similar schemes were being run by other inmates inside the prison.

Flagler County investigators obtained a warrant charging him with organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

Rivas is already serving a four-year sentence in Georgia for convictions that include aggravated assault, theft and robbery. His current release date is listed as 2027.

The sheriff’s office says it does not call, text or email residents demanding money to resolve warrants or avoid arrest.

Anyone who believes they were targeted is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

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