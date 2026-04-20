Orange County’s medical debt relief program wipes out over $40k in new phase

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In the third phase of Florida’s largest medical debt relief effort, Orange County has wiped out an additional $43 million in healthcare-related financial burdens for 42,000 residents.

Orange County has forgiven $559 million in medical debt, bringing relief to the lives of 345,000 residents.

“This historic initiative has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Central Floridians,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Relieving medical debt gives families the freedom to focus on their health and build a brighter future.”

Orange County’s debt-relief program doesn’t accept applications. Instead, it works with hospitals, providers, and debt collectors to identify eligible debt, which Undue Medical Debt then buys.

The debt is fully paid off with no tax impact for the recipient. Relief recipients are notified with a letter of confirmation from Undue Medical Debt.

“At a time when families across Florida, and the country, face growing uncertainty about access to care, Mayor Demings and the Orange County Board of County Commissioners are demonstrating bold, community-minded leadership,” says Allison Sesso, president and CEO of Undue Medical Debt.

To learn more about the County’s partnership with Undue Medical Debt and for a list of frequently asked questions, visit here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group