International company to lay off 98 local employees

An Allen Park, Michigan-based company with locations across the globe plans to lay off up to 98 people at its Melbourne site.

Percepta LLC, which offers customer service for companies in the automotive and other industries, told the state it would end its regional sales and support program at 1320 S. Babcock St. by March 29. Most of the people affected are salaried deal support specialists who will be laid off by that date.

Percepta Vice President of Operations Merideth Evans told Orlando Business Journal in an emailed response that the company plans to work with affected employees to place them in open roles and wants to retain as many as possible.

