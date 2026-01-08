Rolling Loud to bring world’s biggest hip-hop festival to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the largest music festivals in the world is headed to Central Florida for the first time.

Rolling Loud is looking to take over Orlando this spring.

The festival will take place at Camping World Stadium from May 8 to May 10, 2026.

Founded in Miami in 2015, Rolling Loud has been a premier platform for hip-hop artists and has historically been held in locations such as Miami, California, and New York.

This upcoming event will be Rolling Loud’s only U.S. stop on their 2026 world tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival will be available on Rolling Loud’s website starting Friday at 10 a.m.

