Invasive Asian swamp eels raise environmental concerns in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The invasive Asian swamp eel has been discovered in Central Florida, raising concerns about potential impacts on local ecosystems.

These eels, which can grow up to three feet long and range in color from orange to albino, were recently spotted in Lake Virginia in Winter Park.

Experts warn that once established, they are difficult to control due to their adaptability and fast-breeding nature.

“I’m not afraid of our safety as much as I’m afraid of how the environment would change over time with those species in it,” said Brendan Leahy, a kayaker at Lake Virginia.

Asian swamp eels are known to disrupt food webs, which can have significant consequences for native species and the overall health of the ecosystem.

Their presence in Lake Virginia is a cause for concern among scientists and environmentalists.

The public is advised to report any sightings of these eels to the U.S. Geological Survey to help manage their spread and mitigate potential ecological damage.

