Investigation underway after man found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office were investigating Thursday evening after a man was found dead.
Investigators were dispatched out to the 5400 block of Barton Drive just before 6 p.m. for a missing person call for service. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man dead from unknown trauma.
Officials also reported a carjacking in the area near Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway where a 70-year-old woman was forced out of her vehicle at knifepoint after giving two men a ride to the store. There were no injuries to the victim and the suspects have not been caught.
Deputies are not sure if the two incidents are related.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
