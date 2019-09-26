  • Man arrested after pedestrian killed in Orange County hit-and-run, FHP says

    By: Kelly Healey

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Orange County late Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the man was crossing Oakridge Road near Shelburn Court at about 11:55 p.m. when a pickup truck hit him, then the driver drove away.   

    A witness provided troopers with a tag number.

    Troopers went to the driver’s home and arrested Walnert Charles, 46, of Orlando, on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, FHP said.

    Other charges are pending, FHP said.

    The name of the victim has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

