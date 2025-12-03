Deadly crash shuts down part of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly overnight crash in Osceola County.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near mile marker 248.

The deadly crash involves multiple vehicles and a semi-truck that appears to have caught fire.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in total.

All southbound lanes of the turnpike are shut down as first responders clear the scene.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

