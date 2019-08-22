Investigation underway after suspicious package found near Baldwin Park restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials are on the scene of a suspicious package located near a Baldwin Park restaurant.
The package was located inside the gator's mouth in front of Gators Dockside in the 4900 block of New Broad Street.
The area has been evacuated, according to the Orlando Police Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
