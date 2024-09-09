Iradimed’s expansion in Orange County to be major boost to local economy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Orange County said a new groundbreaking will be a major boost to the local economy.

Officials came out Monday to help break ground on Iradimed’s new headquarters and production facilities at Central Florida Research Park.

Iradimed is expanding its operations with a significant investment in a state-of-the-art facility.

The $20 million investment will also create 160 new jobs.

Read: Downtown Orlando’s job incentives aim to lure big companies, investment. Here’s how they’ve fared.

Iradimed specializes in creating medical devices that are safe to use during MRI scans.

They help doctors get better images and keep patients safe during MRI procedures.

“Our premier product that is an IV pump for use in the MRI is the only one like it in the world, so that demand is something that we are chasing,” said Iradimed CEO Roger Susi.

Read: Red Lobster bankruptcy plan gets judge’s approval, preserving 30,000 jobs

This expansion will not only enhance Iradimed’s manufacturing capabilities but also foster ingenuity on Orange County’s ingenuity drive.

The 60,000 sq ft building complex is located at Central Florida Research Park near the University of Central Florida.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the company’s confidence in the region’s talent pool and business environment is evident.

Read: You aren’t likely to lose a job in the US but may find it harder to land one

“What is will bring is additional investment and also new jobs as we try to diversify our economy,” Demings said.

The average salary for the new jobs will be $85,000, which is 31% higher than the county average.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in May of 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group