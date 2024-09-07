Downtown Orlando’s job incentives aim to lure big companies, investment. Here’s how they’ve fared.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Economic development incentives are driving a push to bring high-wage jobs to downtown Orlando.

The city most recently approved downtown Community Redevelopment Agency incentives for Travel + Leisure Co. in May to move its national headquarters to downtown Orlando. The move for the vacation rental company (NYSE: TNL) which will bring roughly 900 existing jobs and create 102 new jobs over five years.

Read: Never forget: A guide to 9/11 remembrance events in Central Florida

The city will provide up to $2.27 million through the targeted international headquarters relocation incentive and $4.04 million through the community redevelopment agency’s High Wage/High Value Job Creation Program. Incentives require the jobs to be created and maintained for full payout, with the jobs paying a median annual salary of $109,136 or 100% of the national median wage of $45,713.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group