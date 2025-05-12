Police investigate deadly attack inside Cocoa motel

COCOA, Fla. — Police in Cocoa are investigating a deadly attack from over the weekend.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cocoa Lofts motel off Friday Road.

Police said a man attacked another man who was staying with him at the motel, and several witnesses stepped in to help the victim during the attack.

Bystanders said the man used a knife, tire iron, and hammer to attack the victim.

The suspect’s girlfriend said a lack of sleep and schizophrenia are factors in him to allegedly attacking and killing the victim.

Police said the suspect is facing several charges, including murder.

