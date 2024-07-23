Winter Springs man, 21, arrested over a year after deadly crash, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old Winter Springs man has been arrested over a year after a deadly crash.

The crash happened around 10:24 p.m. on May 16, 2023, on Brumley Road and White Tail Trail.

Troopers said Zachary Edward Kreusch was driving a 2017 Porsche Boxter when he ran off the road and struck a tree.

Kreusch was injured and able to make it out of the car, but his passenger, 20-year-old Dylan Astacio was trapped inside, according to a report.

Troopers said the car later caught fire and Astacio died at the scene.

Kreusch was arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide on Monday and booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Kreusch is set to make his first appearance in front of a Seminole County judge Tuesday afternoon.

