Troopers search for hit-and-run driver who killed elderly man in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver who hit and killed someone who was lying on a road.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday near Lake Weir.

Troopers found the body of a 71-year-old man on the shoulder of County Road 25 near Bay Road.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Corporal Brett Detweiler at 352-512-6644 or *FHP via cell phone.

