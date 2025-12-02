IRC Sergeant killed in line of duty laid to rest

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Sergeant killed in the line of duty has been laid to rest. An Indian River County man shot Terri Sweeting-Mashkow while she was trying to serve an eviction notice.

More than 3,000 people packed the venue for the memorial.

Mashkow was a 25-year veteran on the force who many described as a loving daughter, wife, and mother.

A letter written by Mashkow’s husband was shared at the service, highlighting the profound impact his wife had on the community.

“She wanted to help everyone,” he said. “She had no idea how deeply she impacted people.”

She received various awards, including lifesaving, honorable service, exceptional duty, and deputy of the quarter in law enforcement.

“I miss hearing her voice, God, I miss her voice,” the note from her husband read. “The out of nowhere texts, how we would always say love you more.”

Mashkow was shot and killed in Vero Beach on November 21st while trying to evict a man from his mother’s home.

The shooter died at the hospital.

And locksmith David Long, who was on scene helping deputies, died two days later.

Another deputy was shot but is now home recovering.

The Mashkow family and the entire community are currently endeavoring to come to terms with this tragedy.

Anyone wanting to support the Mashkow family should contact the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office through Jennifer Gelesky at 772-365-1118 or JGelesky@ircsheriff.org.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group