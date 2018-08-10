0 Is day care driver accused of leaving 3-year-old boy to die in hot van competent to stand trial?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It’s still not clear if the woman accused in the death of a three-year-old boy left in a hot day care van will be competent to stand trial.

Deborah St. Charles’ attorneys questioned Friday whether she was fit to stand trial, angering the family of the little boy. The state attorney’s doctors are evaluating St. Charles.

Myles Hill died in August 2017 after he was left for nearly 12 hours in a van parked outside Little Miracles Daycare, investigators said.

According to investigators, temperatures inside the van reached more than 100 degrees. Deborah St. Charles was the driver of the van and admitted she was distracted after she thought she dropped off all the children, investigators said.

The staff didn’t know he was missing until it was too late.

Deborah St. Charles was in court this am as the court discussed the status of her competency. She wiped away tears. She is accused of leaving a 3 year old boy in a van all day last August. #wftv pic.twitter.com/FFxULbjv1W — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) August 10, 2018

St. Charles faces charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

St. Charles was in court Friday, wiping away tears as attorneys and the judge discussed her competency.

Members of Hill’s family said they didn’t know St. Charles was released from jail.

“It’s been over a year,” said Hill’s grandmother, Brenda Watts. “It seemed like it’s just been yesterday, and you have to go through this every day and it’s still hurting inside.”

Myles Hill, 3, found dead inside day care van in Orlando, police say. Source: Hill family Myles Hill, 3, found dead inside day care van in Orlando, police say. Source: Hill family

In January, a judge agreed to release St. Charles on her own recognizance and reduced her bail from $30,000 to $2,500. She was also ordered not to have contact with children under the age of 18.

At the time, a friend agreed to let St. Charles stay with her at a home in Apopka, but the Department of Children and Families had to do a home visit and approve the request because two children live in the home.

