  • Jack -- beagle who bit vet on lip -- will not be euthanized, owner says

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jack, a beagle who bit a veterinarian on the lip in May, will not be euthanized, his owner said.

    Kristine Farmer, the dog's owner, told Channel 9 last month that her dog had no previous history of biting people.

    Farmer said she had taken Jack for a checkup when he bit the veterinarian.

    The veterinarian said she received 25 stitches and might need another surgery.

    A report said she crouched down as the "dog was backing into a corner and accepting treats."

    The veterinarian had said she wanted the dog euthanized because she feared he could bite someone else.

    Orange County Animal Services staff had also recommended it, but during a hearing, the agency decided against euthanization.

    Farmer said she has brought Jack home.

